Stock markets settle in positive territory; Sensex climbs 167 points, Nifty up by over 64 points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on February 9.

Benchmark Sensex rebounded by 167 points in a volatile trade on Friday amid buying in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 167.06 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 71,595.49. During the day, it hit a high of 71,676.49 and a low of 71,200.31.

The Nifty rose by 64.55 points or 0.30 per cent to 21,782.50. Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Wipro were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tata Steel, Infosys, JSW Steel, Power Grid and Tata Motors were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the positive territory while Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended in the green on Thursday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,933.

78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Rupee falls against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 7 paise to 83.03 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices in the international market. Forex traders said the Indian rupee depreciated as foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee.

However, positive domestic markets cushioned the downside. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.96 and finally settled at 83.03 against the dollar, down by 7 paise from its previous close.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: White Paper laid after pulling out Indian Economy from 'fragile five': Nirmala Sitharaman