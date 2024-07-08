Stock markets: Sensex falls 204 points, Nifty declines over 40 points to 24,283 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for July 8

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 204.39 points to 79,792.21 in early trade. Meanwhile, the Nifty declined 40.75 points to 24,283.10 points.

Major gainers and laggards

Among the Sensex pack, Titan, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Maruti were the biggest laggards. Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower while Seoul and Tokyo quoted in the green. US markets ended with gains on Friday.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 5 paise to 83.44 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, as the American currency and crude oil prices retreated from their elevated levels. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows also aided investors' sentiments and supported the rupee. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83. 45 and gained further to 83.44 against the greenback, registering a rise of 5 paise from its previous close. On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.49 against the US dollar.

(With inputs from PTI)

