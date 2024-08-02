Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Stock markets: Sensex tanks around 600 points, Nifty down to 24,818 day after hitting record high

Despite the strong rally seen in the previous session, the market faced pressure as traders reacted to uncertain external factors, leading to a volatile start to the trading day.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: August 02, 2024 9:41 IST
Stock markets update
Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for August 2.

Stock markets update: A day after hitting a record high, the equity benchmark indices opened in red on Friday amid weak global cues.  In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 598 points to 81,275.46 Meanwhile, the Nifty was also down by 191 points to 24,818. This decline comes just a day after the indices hit record highs, signalling a cautious sentiment among investors. Concerns over global economic conditions, coupled with profit-booking in key sectors, are said to have contributed to the downward trend.

More details to be added. 

