Stock markets: Sensex tanks around 600 points, Nifty down to 24,818 day after hitting record high

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for August 2.

Stock markets update: A day after hitting a record high, the equity benchmark indices opened in red on Friday amid weak global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 598 points to 81,275.46 Meanwhile, the Nifty was also down by 191 points to 24,818. This decline comes just a day after the indices hit record highs, signalling a cautious sentiment among investors. Concerns over global economic conditions, coupled with profit-booking in key sectors, are said to have contributed to the downward trend.

More details to be added.