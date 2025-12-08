Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 87 points, Nifty flat, Indigo down by over 4% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,059 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,472 were trading in the red. One hundred ten stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Monday, December 8, 2025, amid mixed global cues ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision this week. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 87.53 points to start the session at 85,624.84, the Nifty dipped 26.65 points to open at 26,159.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,712.37 and the Nifty 50 at 26,186.45. The broader indices traded in the red too in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap fell 79.59 points, or 0.17 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 97.31 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 50,995.92.

In early trade, 1,059 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,472 were trading in the red. One hundred ten stocks remained unchanged.