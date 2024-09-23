Monday, September 23, 2024
     
Stock markets opening bell: Sensex surges 218 points, Nifty over 25,900 amid positive global cues

Indian stock markets saw notable movements, with key stocks performing strongly on Monday. The opening bell signifies a positive day for the markets with robust trading volumes across key stocks​.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: September 23, 2024 9:47 IST
Stock markets
Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for September 23.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Monday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 217.89 points to 84,762.20 Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 112.25 points to 25,903.20. 

In the opening bell, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Shriram Finance, Divi’s Lab, and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, HCL Tech, LTIMindtree and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee entered its third week of rally and appreciated 6 paise to 83.46 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking positive momentum in domestic equity markets amid a massive inflow of foreign funds.

However, an upward movement in the crude oil prices and a strengthening greenback against major overseas rivals capped a sharp rise in the Indian currency, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian currency opened at 83.44 and fell to 83.49 before trading again at 84.46 against the greenback, registering a gain of 6 paise higher than its previous closing level.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Indian economy set for stable high growth amid Risks, says RBI's Shashanka Bhide

