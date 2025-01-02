Stock markets opening bell: Sensex surges 243 points, Nifty over 23,800 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for December 2.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened in green amid positive global cues in early trade on Thursday. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 242.95 points to 78,750.36. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 69.25 points to 23,812.15.

However, despite the positive start, 12 of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading lower. Among the biggest losers were Adani Ports & SEZ (down 0.37%), NTPC, TCS, Sun Pharma, and Bharti Airtel. On the flip side, stocks like Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Zomato, and Infosys led the gainers.

Similarly, on the Nifty50 index, 27 out of 50 stocks were in the red, with Wipro seeing the biggest decline at 0.82%, followed by Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Britannia Industries, and Adani Enterprises. In terms of sectoral performance, the Metal, Pharma, FMCG, IT, Realty, Healthcare, and Consumer Durables indices were under pressure, while the Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Media, and Oil sectors saw gains.

Rupee against dollar

The rupee dropped 11 paise to 85.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by the significant uptrend in the dollar index and US 10-year bond yields. Forex traders said the dollar gained against most currencies during the year 2024 and continued to remain on a strong footing this year.

Moreover, persistent foreign fund outflows further dented investors' sentiments. Additionally, global markets are expected to see low volumes as the holiday season is underway in major economies like the UK and Europe. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.69 then fell further to 85.75 against the American currency, registering a fall of 11 paise over its previous close.

