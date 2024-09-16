Stock markets opening bell: Sensex surges 181 points, Nifty over 25,400 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for September 16

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Monday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 180.92 points to 83,071.86. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 55.1 points to 25,411.60 points.

In the broad market indices on the national stock exchange, all major indices showed gains at the opening. In the sectoral indices, except Nifty FMCG, all others opened with gains, while Nifty Realty emerged as the leader in gains with a surge of 0.97 per cent at the opening. In the Nifty 50 list, 39 stocks opened with gains while 11 declined at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, the Asian markets opened flat on Monday, with Taiwan's market down 0.04 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declining by 0.45 per cent. The markets of Japan and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

Stock markets set for high volatility as 7 IPOs to be launched this week

According to reports, the Indian stock market is expected to witness significant activity starting this week, with a series of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and share listings lined up. From September 16 onward, a total of seven public issues will hit the market, providing a fresh opportunity for investors looking to test their luck in the IPO segment.

Among the seven IPOs, two will be launched on the main board, while five are from the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) segment. Investors are advised to ensure that they have sufficient funds in their accounts if they plan to participate in these offerings. In addition to the IPOs, 13 companies are scheduled for listing on the stock exchange this week, raising expectations of market volatility and potential gains for shareholders.

