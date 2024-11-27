Stock markets opening bell: Sensex, Nifty start on cautious note amid mixed Asian market trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Share market update for November 27.

Stock markets update: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty began Wednesday's trading session with slight gains, indicating subdued trends in Asian markets. The Sensex opened 117 points higher at 80,121 and reached a high of 80,170, but later dipped into negative territory, touching a low of 79,879. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index hit a high of 24,269 before slipping to 24,153 and was last quoted at 24,170, down 20 points.

Major gainers and laggards

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers. IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement were among the laggards. In the Nifty 50 pack, Coal India led the gainers with a 2% rise, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Kotak Bank advanced over 1% each. Meanwhile, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Consumer declined around 1%. In the broader market, Nifty MidCap indices were down 0.2%, while SmallCaps posted marginal gains.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee fell sharply by 15 paise against the US dollar to 83.44 in early trade on Wednesday amid muted trends in the domestic equity markets. However, a decline in the dollar index and a marginal fall in the Brent crude index prevented further losses in the domestic unit, according to experts.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 84.38 -- down 9 paise from its previous close -- and then slid further to 84.44, registering a decline of 15 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee pared its intra-day losses to settle flat at 84.29 against the US dollar.

(With PTI inputs)

