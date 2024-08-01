Stock markets opening bell: Nifty crosses 25,000 for first time, Sensex at all-time high in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for August 1.

Stock markets update: In a positive start to the trading day, benchmark stock market indices saw significant gains on Thursday. The Sensex surged by over 300 points, reaching a record high, while the Nifty50 crossed the 25,000 mark for the first time in history. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 334.83 points at 82,076.17. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 104.70 points to 25,055.85.

Major gainers

Among Sensex shares, Maruti rose 2.93 per cent following its stellar June quarter results. Adani Ports, Power Grid, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were also among the major gainers. Gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank shot the index to record-high levels. On the other hand, M&M, Sun Pharma, ITC, Infosys and TCS were among the losers, capping index gains.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory while Seoul was in the green on Thursday. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday and offloaded shares worth Rs 3,462.36 crore, according to exchange data.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee opened 1 paisa higher at 83.67 against the US currency on Thursday after the Federal Reserve held the rates, but said a September rate cut could be on the table. The US dollar declined marginally in overseas markets but Brent crude oil prices rose further, limiting gains for the domestic currency. At the interbank currency exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.67, 1 paisa higher than the previous day's close. The domestic currency moved in a tight range of 83.67-83.69.

(With inputs from PTI)

