Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in red, Nifty near 26,000 ahead of RBI MPC announcement Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 973 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,213 were trading in the red. 118 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Friday, December 5, 2025, ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee's outcome. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 139.84 points to start the session at 85,125.48, the Nifty dipped 33.95 points to open at 25,999.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,265.32 and the Nifty 50 at 26,033.75. The broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap traded flat with a gain of 3.06 points, or 0.01 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 49.64 points or 0.10 per cent, to trade at 51,389.26.

In early trade, 973 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,213 were trading in the red. One hundred eighteen stocks remained unchanged.

"We are of the view that a reversal formation on daily charts, indicating a pullback, is likely to continue in the near future. For day traders, now, 26,000/85000 and 25,900/84800 would act as key support zones. On the higher side, 26,100-26,125/85500-85650 would act as a crucial resistance area for the bulls. A successful breakout above 26,125/85650 could push the market up to 26,200-26,250/86000-86200. On the flip side, if the market falls below 25,900/84800, it could retest levels around 25,800-25,775/84500-84400," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 18 points at 26,171, compared to the previous close of 26,189.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on December 5 and offloaded equities of Rs 1,944 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 3,661 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks traded mostly in green on Thursday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 634.42 points or 1.24 per cent to trade at 50,394, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 27.10 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 53,34 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 9.44 points or 0.24 per cent.