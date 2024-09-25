Stock markets open in red: Sensex falls 77 points, Nifty declines over 40 points to 25,899 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets news for September 25.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 77 points to 84,836.45. Meanwhile, the Nifty also declined 40.95 points to 25,899.45 points. In the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange, the Nifty metal index emerged as the leader in gains with a surge of 0.84 per cent at the opening session, while the Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, and Nifty IT opened with a marginal dip. In the Nifty 50 list, 23 stocks opened with advances, while 18 shares declined in the opening session.

In the Asian markets on Wednesday, Japan's Nikkei index was up with marginal gains of 0.07 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied by 2.03 per cent, along with Taiwan's index, which surged by 1.30 per cent. South Korea's markets were flat at the time of filing this report.