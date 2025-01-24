Stock market opens in green in early trade, Sensex surges over 266 points, Nifty above 23,200

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock market update for January 24.

Stock market update: Equity benchmark indices opened in green registering gains in early trade on Friday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 266.27 points to 76,786.65. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 77.85 points to 23,283.20.

At the market opening, 1,308 stocks registered gains, 816 stocks declined, and 158 stocks remained unchanged. Among the Sensex stocks, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, NTPC, and Axis Bank emerged as the top gainers, contributing to the market's positive momentum. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Zomato, and Maruti experienced the most significant losses, impacting the market sentiment

Which sectoral index saw the highest gains?

According to the latest update, the sectoral index Nifty Oil & Gas topped the list with the highest gain of 1%, followed by Nifty Metal and Realty, which rose by 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG, and IT sectors saw a modest increase of 0.2%. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma witnessed the steepest decline, falling by 1.6%.

Rupee against dollar

The rupee appreciated 18 paise to 86.26 against the US dollar in morning trade on Friday, supported by positive domestic equities and soft American currency index. Forex traders said weak crude oil prices and positive domestic markets supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

Traders further noted that the upcoming Union Budget will play a crucial role in shaping market sentiment and the rupee's trajectory. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.31 and touched 86.26 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 18 paise from its previous close. The local unit also touched 86.33 against the US dollar initial trade.

(With PTI inputs)