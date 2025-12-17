Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 176 points, Nifty above 25,900, SBI up by 1.22% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,069 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 998 were trading in the red. One hundred and thirty-eight stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Tuesday, December 17, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 176.4 points to start the session at 84,856.26, the Nifty added 42.3 points to open at 25,902.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,679.86 and the Nifty 50 at 25,860.10. However, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap fell 38.02 points, or 0.08 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 72.87 points or 0.14 per cent, to trade at 50,671.54.

"We believe that, although the intraday market structure is weak, new selling is possible only after a close above 25,800/84300. Below this level, the market could retest the 25,700–25,650/84000–83800 levels. On the other hand, 25,950/84800 would be an immediate resistance zone for day traders. If it manages to trade above this level, it could retrace towards 26,050–26,150/85200–85500," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Eternal, Axis Bank, Baja Finance, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers, with SBIN leading the pack by gaining around 1.23 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Trent, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, and BEL were among the laggards, with ICICI Bank shedding 0.88 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,069 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 998 were trading in the red. One hundred and thirty-eight stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 29.5 points at 25,945, compared to the previous close of 25,915.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling trend in December and offloaded equities of Rs 2,381.92 crore on December 16, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 1,077.48 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the green after US stocks drifted through a mixed day of trading. While Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 78.71 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 49,465, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 52.59 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 38.09 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 6.62 points or 0.17 per cent.

ALSO READ | IOC dividend record date 2025: PSU stock to trade ex-date soon, check dividend amount, payment date

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)