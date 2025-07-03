Market Opening Bell: Positive start for Sensex, Nifty amid mixed global cues, Nykaa falls over block deal Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,106 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,186 were trading in the red. 81 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session on a positive note on Thursday, July 3, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 83,540.74, with a gain of 131.05 points, and the Nifty started trading at 25,505.10, with a slight gain of 51.7 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,409.69 and the Nifty 50 at 25,453.40. The broader indices too started the session in the green, with the BSE Midcap gaining 123.6 points to open at 46,858.48, and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 91.18 points.

"Having reached the 25440 objective that we had set out at the start of the week, the trend looks better poised to support upswing attempts, should bulls regroup. Upsides may require a burst above 25588 to bring the 26200-500 trajectory back into play. Downside marker will remain at 25300," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

In early trade, 1,106 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,186 were trading in the red. Eighty-one stocks remained unchanged.

From the Sensex 30 pack, stocks like Power Grid, Asian Paints, Eternal, Tata Steel and Infosys were the biggest gainers in early trade, with Power Grid gaining around 2.36 per cent. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Baja Finance, Reliance, Titan and Maruti were the biggest laggards. Meanwhile, Nykaa fell over 4 per cent today on a block deal.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened 23 points higher at 25,554 against the previous close of 25,531.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched higher today following a positive trend overnight on Wall Street which climbed overnight to close at a new record high. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent but the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 10 points. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.9 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 24.61 points to trade at 39,799.40. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 2323.25 points or 0.96 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green and was up by 30.63 points. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite gained 2.57 points or 0.07 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today. While Nifty IT continued to gain and was up by 0.40 per cent, Nifty Metal was up by 0.38 per cent in the opening trade. Similarly, the Nifty Auto rose by 0.20 per cent in the early trade.