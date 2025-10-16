Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 189 points, Nifty above 25,300, Axis Bank among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 2064 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 570 were trading in the red. Seventy-five stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 189.36 points to start the session at 82,794.79, the Nifty added 71.35 points to open at 25,394.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,605.43 and the Nifty 50 at 25,323.55. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 178.39 points, or 0.38 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 313.90 points, or 0.59 per cent, to trade at 53,369.08.