Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 50 points, Nifty opens above 25,500, IT shares under pressure Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 22.5 points lower at 25,581.50 against the previous close of 25,516.00.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, amid weak global cues as US President Donald Trump refused to extend the new deadline for the start of ‘reciprocal tariffs’. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 54,608.69, with a loss of 49.84 points, and the Nifty opened at 25,514.60, with a dip of 7.9 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 54,558.85 and the Nifty 50 at 25,522.50. However, the broader indices started the session in green. While the BSE Midcap gained around 26.02 points or 0.06 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 81.16 points or 0.15 per cent to trade at 54,640.01.

From the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Power Grid were among the major gainers, with Asian Paints leading the pack by adding 1.05 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Eternal, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards with L&T losing around 0.66 per cent in the opening trade. IT stocks like HCL Tech, Infosys and TCS were all trading in the red while writing the report.

In early trade, 840 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 417 were trading in the red. 112 stocks remained unchanged.

"Technically, the market has formed a reversal pattern on both the daily and intraday charts, which supports further upside from the current levels. For the bulls, the key levels to watch are 25,550 and 83,500. Above these levels, the market could continue its positive momentum towards 25,670–25,800/84,000–84,400. On the downside, if the market breaks below 25,400/83,300, the sentiment could change. A decline below these levels could retest 25,300/83,000. Weakness may continue further if it trades below 25300, which may possibly drag the market towards 25,200–25,175 / 82,700–82,600," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, markets traded mixed in Asia following a choppy day on Wall Street. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.4 per cent. The Nasdaq composite eked out a gain of less than 0.1 per cent. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up by 28.41 points or 0.07 per cent to trade at Rs 39,718.26, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 202 points. While South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 15.69 points, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by over 10.21 points.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most of the Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red, with the Nifty IT index falling 0.28 per cent and the Nifty Metal index slipping 0.23 per cent. While Nifty FMCG gained 0.35 per cent, Nifty Pharma was up by 0.01 per cent in the opening trade.