Market Opening Bell: Sensex tanks 1,264 points, Nifty below 24,473 amid escalating tension in Middle East Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 199 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 2,051 were trading in the red. Forty stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened sharply lower on Friday, June 13, 2025, amid weak global cues following an escalation of tension in the Middle East as Israel attacked Iran. While the 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 1,264.17 points to open at 80,427.81, Nifty started the trading session at 24,473.00 with a significant fall of 415.2 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,691.98 and the Nifty 50 at 24,888.20. The broader indices too started the session with significant dips, with the BSE Midcap falling 768.62 points or 1.68 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index crashing 1,011.43 points or 1.89 per cent.

How Long It Will Impact Market?

According to experts, the impact on the market will depend on how long the conflict lingers.

"In the near-term the market will be in a risk-off mode. Sectors that use oil derivatives as inputs like aviation, paints, adhesives and tyres will be hit hard. Oil producers like ONGC and Oil India will remain resilient. Investors can wait and watch how the situation unfolds. Nifty is likely to get strong support at 24,500 level," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex pack, all 30 shares traded in the red in the opening session, with Adani Ports being the biggest loser with a dip of 2.93 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal Maruti and Kotak Bank were among the biggest losers.

In early trade, 199 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 2,051 were trading in the red. Forty stocks remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Oswal Pumps IPO will open for public subscription today. Ahead of that, the company mobilised Rs 416.2 crore from anchor investors.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened in the red at 24,882.50 against the previous close of 24,925.00.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded lower amid the ramping up tensions over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Earlier, shares of Boeing tumbled more than 8 per cent after Air India's London-bound flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 490.15 points and was trading at 37,685.79. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 168.52 points or 0.70 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell 40.99 points. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was up by 24.65 points or 0.73 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All Nifty sectoral indices traded in the negative territory today. While Nifty IT fell 1.53 per cent, Nifty Auto was down by 2.03 per cent in the opening trade. Similarly, the Nifty FMCG dipped 1.23 per cent in the early trade.