Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 317 points, Nifty above 25,800 on Diwali, bank stocks among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,558 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 970 were trading in the red. One hundred nine stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued the momentum of the last week and started the session in the green on Monday, October 20, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 317.11 points to start the session at 84,269.30, the Nifty gained 114.75 points to open at 25,824.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,952.19 and the Nifty 50 at 25,709.85. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 180.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 34.14 points or 0.06 per cent, to trade at 53,075.10.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers, with Reliance leading the pack by gaining over 2.67 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel were among the laggards, with ICICI shedding 1.87 per cent in the opening trade.

"We believe the short-term market structure is bullish, but due to temporary overbought conditions, some profit booking may occur at higher levels. For bear traders, 25,550-25,350 / 83000-82400 will be key support areas, while for bulls, 25875/84000, 26,000/84400 and 26,300/85300 will be important resistance levels. However, below 25,350/82400, the uptrend may weaken," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 161 points at 25,917, compared to the previous close of 25,756.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded in the green after Wall Street finished a winning week. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1,417.85 points or 2.97 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 628.90 points or 2.43 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 49.30 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 26.33 points or 0.69 per cent.