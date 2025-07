Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 256 points, Nifty below 24,900, L&T jumps 4% on strong Q1 results Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,547 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 760 were trading in the red. 80 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai: Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 256 points, Nifty below 24,900, L&T jumps 4% on strong Q1 results In early trade, 1,547 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 760 were trading in the red. 80 stocks remained unchanged.