Market Opening Bell: Quiet start for Sensex, Nifty but Bank Nifty hits record high

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, began the day on a muted note on Monday, June 30, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 84,027.33, with a slight dip of 31.57 points, but the Nifty started the trading session at 25,661.65, with a minor gain of 23.85 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,058.90 and the Nifty 50 at 25,637.80. The broader indices started the session in the green, with the BSE Midcap surging around 200 points to 46,541.25 in the opening session, and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 121,92 points.

