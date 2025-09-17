Market Opening Bell: Sensex up 125 points, Nifty above 25,250, Nifty IT index in action Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,976 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 572 were trading in the red. Sixty-seven stocks remained unchanged.

