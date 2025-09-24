Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 184 points, Nifty near 25,100, all sectoral indices in red Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 979 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,556 were trading in the red. Eighty-three stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the day in the red on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, tracking weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 184.45 points to start the session at 81,917.65, the Nifty dipped 60.75 points to open at 25,108.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,102.10 and the Nifty 50 at 25,169.50.

From the Sensex pack, Trent, NTPC, Maruti, State Bank of India, and Adani Ports were among the major gainers, with Trent leading the pack by gaining 0.72 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards, with Tata Motors shedding over 1.81 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 979 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,556 were trading in the red. Eighty-three stocks remained unchanged.