Market Opening Bell: Sensex sheds 141 points, Nifty holds 25,000, Tata Motors, Maruti among biggest losers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,150 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,149 were trading in the red. One hundred fourteen stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the day in the red on Thursday, September 25, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 141.32 points to start the session at 81,574.31, the Nifty dipped 22.4 points to open at 25,034.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,715.63 and the Nifty 50 at 25,056.90.

The broader indices, too, were under pressure in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by just 23.73 points, or 0.05 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index shed 16.45 points, or 0.03 per cent, to trade at 53,757.62.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Trent, Tata Steel, NTPC and Power Grid were among the major gainers, with Bharti Airtel leading the pack by gaining 0.43 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Reliance and Maruti were among the laggards, with Tata Motors shedding over 2.23 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,150 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,149 were trading in the red. One hundred fourteen stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 52.5 points at 25,067, compared to the previous close of 25,119.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the third consecutive session on September 24, selling equities worth Rs 2,425 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,211 crore on the same day.

"The FII strategy of selling in India and buying in other markets has paid rich dividends, as evidenced by the huge underperformance of the Indian market vis-à-vis others. While Nifty is down 3.6 per cent YoY, Hang Seng is up by 38.6 per cent, and Kospi is up by 33.73 per cent. This huge underperformance and the high valuations in India has emboldened FIIs to continue selling in India," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.