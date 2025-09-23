Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat, auto index gains over 1% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a minor gain of 12.5 points at 25,301, compared to the previous close of 25,288.50.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a flat note on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 12.6 points to start the session at 82,147.37, the Nifty gained 6.65 points to open at 25,209. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,159.97 and the Nifty 50 at 25,202.35. The broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 46.04 points, or 0.10 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 32.33 points, or 0.06 per cent, to trade at 54,265.96.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers, with Maruti leading the pack by jumping over 1.91 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Asian Paint, Eternal, Trent, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards, with Sun Pharma shedding over 0.53 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 992 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,604 were trading in the red. Eighty-two stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe that as long as the market trades above 25300/82500, weak sentiment is likely to persist. On the downside, it could fall to 25150-25050/82000-81700. On the other hand, 25300/82500 would act as a key resistance area for day traders. If the market manages to trade above this level, it could move towards 25,400–25,425/82800–83000. Current market conditions are volatile; therefore, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders," Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a minor gain of 12.5 points at 25,301, compared to the previous close of 25,288.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) snapped a two-day buying streak on September 22, selling equities worth Rs 2,910 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,582 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed on Tuesday, even as Wall Street drove US stocks to more records on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 193.14 points or 0.76 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 14.14 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 46.97 points or 1.23 per cent.