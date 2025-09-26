Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty fall, pharma stocks under pressure as Trump announces 100% tariff Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 62.5 points at 24,896.50, compared to the previous close of 24,959.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the day in the red on Friday, September 25, 2025, after US President Donald Trump announced a fresh round of tariffs. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 203.67 points to start the session at 80,956.01, the Nifty dipped 72.3 points to open at 24,818.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,159.68 and the Nifty 50 at 24,890.85. The broader indices, too, were under pressure in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 131.69 points, or 0.29 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index shed 168.47 points, or 0.32 per cent, to trade at 53,204.41.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, BEL, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers, with L&T leading the pack by gaining 1.23 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and Power Grid were among the laggards, with Sun Pharma shedding over 4.15 per cent in the opening trade. Other pharma stocks that are in focus due to the latest tariffs are Cipla and Dr Reddy's.

In early trade, 509 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,895 were trading in the red. Sixty-eight stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 62.5 points at 24,896.50, compared to the previous close of 24,959.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the fourth consecutive session on September 24, selling equities worth Rs 4,995 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,000 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell on Friday, as US President Donald Trump unveiled a fresh round of punishing tariffs. While Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 300.93 points or 0.61 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 152.68 points or 0.58 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 90.25 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 6.97 points or 0.18 per cent.