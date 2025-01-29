Stock market opens in green: Sensex surges 290 points, Nifty crosses 23,000 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock market update for January 29.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Wednesday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 290.99 points to 76,144.85. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 85.60 points to 23,022.10.

Major gainers and laggards

Among the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex, 21 stocks advanced, led by Infosys (+1.60%), followed by Zomato, TCS, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra. On the losing side, NTPC (-0.49%), along with Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, and Sun Pharma, limited the gains.

On the Nifty50, 29 stocks traded higher, with Bajaj Auto (+4.40%) leading the pack, followed by Infosys, BEL, Cipla, and Hero MotoCorp. Meanwhile, Tata Consumer Products (-1.02%), alongside JSW Steel, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's, and Nestle India, registered losses.

Sectoral performance

Sector-wise, Media and IT stocks led the charge, rising 1.59% and 1.54%, respectively. Auto stocks followed suit, gaining 0.92%. Other market indices like Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Metal, Pharma, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Realty, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, and Oil also saw gains, while the FMCG index was the only sector in the red, down 0.38%.