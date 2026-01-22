Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 550 points, Nifty near 25,300 as Trump calls off Greenland-related tariffs

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, amid positive global cues after US President Trump called off Greenland-related tariffs. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 550.03 points to start the session at 82,459.66, the Nifty added 186.65 points to open at 25,344.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,909.63 and the Nifty 50 at 25,157.50. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap jumped 293.39 points, or 0.66 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 419.74 points or 0.89 per cent, to trade at 47,758.73.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, SBIN, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and BEL were among the major gainers, with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 5.10 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were among the losers, with UltraTech Cement losing 0.39 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,202 stocks advancing against 328 stocks declining on the NSE. 40 stocks remained unchanged.

"On the downside, 25,000/81700 and 24,950/81500 will act as key support zones, while 25,300/82600 and 25,350/82800 could act as key resistance levels for bulls. Above 25350/82800, Nifty could move towards 25500/83300. Reduce weak long positions between 25500-25600," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.



What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 134.5 points at 25,310, compared to the previous close of 25,175.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,787.66 crore on January 21, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 101st day with net purchases of Rs 4,520.47 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mostly in green in today's session after the US stock market bounced back from its worst day since October on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 982.36 points or 1.86 per cent to trade at 53,757.00, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 14.06 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 98.19 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 5.06 points or 0.11 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)