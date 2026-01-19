Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red amid global tariff uncertainties In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 715 stocks advancing against 1,915 stocks declining on the NSE. 105 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

After volatile trading sessions last week, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Monday, January 19, 2026, amid weak global cues, tariff uncertainties, and persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 75.86 points to start the session at 83,494.49, the Nifty fell 41.25 points to open at 25,653.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,570.35 and the Nifty 50 at 25,694.35. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap dropped 3.74 points, or 0.01 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 256.79 points or 0.52 per cent, to trade at 49,445.12.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 715 stocks advancing against 1,915 stocks declining on the NSE. 105 stocks remained unchanged.