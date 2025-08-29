Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat amid positive global cues, Nifty FMCG gains 1.58% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,505 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 871 were trading in the red. Seventy-seven stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Friday, August 29, 2025, despite positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 69.74 points to start the session at 80,010.83; the Nifty fell 34.2 points to open at 24,466.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,080.57 and the Nifty 50 at 24,500.90. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 179.96 points or 0.40 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 168.96 points or 0.33 per cent to trade at 51,430.55.

From the Sensex pack, Trent, ITC, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers, with Trent leading the pack by adding 1.84 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, NTPC, Tata Motors and Adani Ports were among the laggards, with M&M losing 2.83 per cent in the opening trade. Shares of HDFC Bank are in focus after the bonus issue and block deal. Also, CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares are in action as the company has launched its first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT).

In early trade, 1,505 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 871 were trading in the red. Seventy-seven stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe the short-term market scenario is weak, but since it is oversold, a sharp rebound from current levels cannot be ruled out. For day traders, 24,700/80900 will be a crucial level; as long as the market remains below this, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, the market could decline to 24,300/79700. On the other hand, if the market moves above 24,700/80900, the decline can extend towards 24,800/81300," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 88 points at 24,714, compared to the previous close of 24,626.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree for the fourth consecutive day, offloading equities worth Rs 3,856 crore on August 28. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 6,920 crore.