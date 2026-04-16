Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Indigo, Trent among top gainers

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued their upward momentum on Thursday amid strong global cues, with Brent crude remaining steady at around USD 95. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 566.32 points or 0.72 per cent to start the session at 78,677.56, the Nifty gained 153.9 points to open at 24,385.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,111.24 and the Nifty 50 at 24,231.30. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 100.11 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 63.89 points or 0.82 per cent, to trade at 7,877.49.

All 30 stocks from the Sensex pack were in the green in the opening session, with Indigo being the biggest gainer with a gain of 1.58 per cent. Trent, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were other stocks among the top gainers.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,159 stocks advancing against only 195 stocks declining on the NSE. 59 stocks remained unchanged.

"On the downside, 24,000/77500 and 23,900/77300 would act as key support zones, while 24,450–24,500/78500-78700 could serve as crucial resistance levels for the bulls. However, below 24150/78000, the sentiment could change on an intraday basis," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 120.5 points at 24,370, compared to the previous close of 24,249.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 666.15 crore on April 15, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned net sellers with outflows of around ₹568.98 crore. Meanwhile, India VIX declined to 18.66 on 15th April.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded in green on Thursday, as the US stock market hit a record on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1,404.76 points or 2.42 per cent to trade at 59,539, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 395.68 points or 1.52 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 120.15 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 21.43 points or 0.53 per cent.