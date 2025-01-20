Stock market opening bell: Sensex surges 370 points, Nifty at 23,264 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock market update for January 20.

Stock market update: Equity benchmark indices surged in early trade on Monday amid strong trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 369.90 points to 76,989.23. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 60.80 points to 23,264.

Top gainers and losers on the Indices

On the 30-stock BSE Sensex, 17 stocks showed positive movement, with key gainers including, Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel. Meanwhile, the decliners on the Sensex were, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports & SEZ, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank.

In the Nifty50, 18 stocks were higher, with standout performers: Kotak Mahindra Bank: Rising 8.22%, Wipro, SBI, NTPC, and Reliance Industries. The stocks that weighed down the index included Shriram Finance, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, and HCLTech.

Sector-wise Performance

Among the sectors, Private Banks led the gains with a rise of 1.52%, followed by Media with a 0.98% increase. Other sectors like Nifty Bank (up 0.57%), Consumer Durables (up 0.66%), and Financial Services also showed strong performance. In contrast, the Auto index emerged as the top loser, falling 0.65%, followed by Metal (down 0.44%), Pharma (down 0.13%), Healthcare (down 0.25%), and Oil (down 0.09%).

Looking at the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 edged up by 0.07%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 saw a marginal dip of 0.02%.