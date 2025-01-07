Stock market opening bell: Sensex surges 422 points, Nifty over 23,700 points amid positive global cues

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for January 7.

Stock market: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 422.62 points to 78,387.61. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 160.2 points to 23,776.25.

Major gainers and laggards

On the 30-stock BSE Sensex, only three stocks—Zomato (-3.94%), Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors—were trading lower. Gains were led by Titan (+1.90%), followed by Nestle India, Power Grid Corp., Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank.

On the Nifty50, five stocks, including Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (-0.82%), Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Hero MotoCorp, traded lower. However, ONGC (+3.11%) topped the gainers' list, followed by Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Shriram Finance, and BPCL.

Sectoral performance

All sectoral indices, except the Media index (-0.58%), recorded gains. Oil & Gas (+1.47%) and Consumer Durables (+1.16%) emerged as the top-performing sectors. PSU Bank, Metal, FMCG, IT, Bank, and Financial Services indices also showed notable gains.