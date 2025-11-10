Market Opening Bell: Sensex flat, Nifty above 25,500, Infosys gains over 1% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,528 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 799 were trading in the red. One hundred twenty-one stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat on Monday, November 10, 2025 amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 18.08 points to start the session at 83,198.20, the Nifty added 11.2 points to open at 25,503.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,216.28 and the Nifty 50 at 25,492.30. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 75.39 points, or 0.16 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 43.67 points or 0.08 per cent, to trade at 53,095.83. Meanwhile, the Lenskart IPO is scheduled to list on the bourses today.

