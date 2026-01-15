Stock market holiday: Why NSE, BSE are closed on January 15? Full details here Stock market holidays: In total, stock markets typically have around 15 trading holidays per year, in addition to regular weekly closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

Trading on the Indian stock markets will remain suspended today, i.e. on January 15, 2026. According to the information available, trading in the equity segment, derivatives, commodity and electronic gold receipts would remain closed. Earlier, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had stated that it would observe January 15 as a settlement holiday, and trading would be open as usual. But it later issued a circular saying that it would be a trading holiday in the capital market segment as voting for the Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra is scheduled on Thursday.

"...the Exchange hereby notifies Thursday, January 15, 2026, as a trading holiday in the Capital Market (CM) Segment on account of Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra," the NSE said in a circular.

Separately, BSE also announced that trading will remain closed on January 15 due to the Municipal Corporation Election.

Banks to remain closed

On January 10, the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for January 15 in Mumbai for civic polls.

The holiday will apply to government and semi-government offices, corporations, boards, public undertakings, banks and central government offices within the jurisdiction of the civic bodies.

In total, stock markets typically have around 15 trading holidays per year, in addition to regular weekly closures on Saturdays and Sundays.