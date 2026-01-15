Advertisement
  4. Stock market holiday: Why NSE, BSE are closed on January 15? Full details here

Stock market holiday today on January 15, 2026.
Stock market holiday today on January 15, 2026. Image Source : PTI/File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Trading on the Indian stock markets will remain suspended today, i.e. on January 15, 2026. According to the information available, trading in the equity segment, derivatives, commodity and electronic gold receipts would remain closed. Earlier, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had stated that it would observe January 15 as a settlement holiday, and trading would be open as usual. But it later issued a circular saying that it would be a trading holiday in the capital market segment as voting for the  Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra is scheduled on Thursday.

"...the Exchange hereby notifies Thursday, January 15, 2026, as a trading holiday in the Capital Market (CM) Segment on account of Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra," the NSE said in a circular.

Separately, BSE also announced that trading will remain closed on January 15 due to the Municipal Corporation Election.

In total, exchanges usually have around 15 trading holidays in a year, apart from regular weekly closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

Banks to remain closed 

On January 10, the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for January 15 in Mumbai for civic polls.

The holiday will apply to government and semi-government offices, corporations, boards, public undertakings, banks and central government offices within the jurisdiction of the civic bodies.

Stock market holidays 2026 full list

In total, stock markets typically have around 15 trading holidays per year, in addition to regular weekly closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sr. No. Date Day Holiday Description
1 January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day
2 March 03, 2026 Tuesday Holi
3 March 26, 2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami
4 March 31, 2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti
5 April 03, 2026 Friday Good Friday
6 April 14, 2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
7 May 01, 2026 Friday Maharashtra Day
8 May 28, 2026 Thursday Bakri Id
9 July 21, 2026 Tuesday Muharram
10 September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi
11 October 02, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
12 October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra
13 November 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada
14 November 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev
15 December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas
