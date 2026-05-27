Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE closed today for Bakri Id? Check full details here

Mumbai:

If you are a trader investing in the stock market, this update is extremely important to you. There is some confusion among investors over the holiday date for Bakri Id, one of the most important festivals in Islam. The festival is observed every year on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and arrives during the same period as the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. Amid this confusion, investors are advised to refer to the list of holidays issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The NSE has announced trading holidays for Bakri Id. According to the official holiday list released by NSE, the Indian stock market will be closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on the occasion of Bakri Id. On this day, there will be no trading in the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and SLB segments on both NSE and BSE.

Bakri Id 2026 date: When will Eid-ul-Adha be celebrated in India?

In India, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated on May 28, 2026. Meanwhile, countries including Saudi Arabia are expected to observe the festival a day earlier on May 27.

BSE, NSE to remain open on May 27

According to the NSE's updated holiday list, the market will be open as usual, and regular trading will take place on May 27, 2026. This means that investors will be able to buy and sell on May 27 as usual, while the stock market will be closed on May 28.

Trading schedule for MCX?

Trading rules in the commodity market are slightly different from those in the stock market. Typically, the morning session of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed during major festivals, while the evening session may be open. On Bakri Id, i.e. May 28, 2026, trading in commodities will be closed during the morning session, which is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Trading will be open in the evening session i.e. from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 PM.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the holiday calendar on the NSE website, there are 16 stock market holidays in 2026.