May 27, 2026
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  4. Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE closed today for Bakri Id? Check full details here

Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE closed today for Bakri Id? Check full details here

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Bakri Id Stock Market Holiday 2026: According to the NSE's updated holiday list, the market will be open as usual, and regular trading will take place on May 27, 2026.

Trading rules in the commodity market are slightly different from those in the stock market
Trading rules in the commodity market are slightly different from those in the stock market Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

If you are a trader investing in the stock market, this update is extremely important to you. There is some confusion among investors over the holiday date for Bakri Id, one of the most important festivals in Islam. The festival is observed every year on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and arrives during the same period as the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. Amid this confusion, investors are advised to refer to the list of holidays issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The NSE has announced trading holidays for Bakri Id. According to the official holiday list released by NSE, the Indian stock market will be closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on the occasion of Bakri Id. On this day, there will be no trading in the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and SLB segments on both NSE and BSE.

Bakri Id 2026 date: When will Eid-ul-Adha be celebrated in India?

In India, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated on May 28, 2026. Meanwhile, countries including Saudi Arabia are expected to observe the festival a day earlier on May 27.

BSE, NSE to remain open on May 27

According to the NSE's updated holiday list, the market will be open as usual, and regular trading will take place on May 27, 2026. This means that investors will be able to buy and sell on May 27 as usual, while the stock market will be closed on May 28.

Trading schedule for MCX?

Trading rules in the commodity market are slightly different from those in the stock market. Typically, the morning session of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed during major festivals, while the evening session may be open. On Bakri Id, i.e. May 28, 2026, trading in commodities will be closed during the morning session, which is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Trading will be open in the evening session i.e. from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 PM.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the holiday calendar on the NSE website, there are 16 stock market holidays in 2026.

Sr. No Date Day Description
1 15-Jan-2026 Thursday Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra
2 26-Jan-2026 Monday Republic Day
3 03-Mar-2026 Tuesday Holi
4 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami
5 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti
6 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday
7 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
8 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day
9 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id
10 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram
11 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi
12 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
13 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra
14 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada
15 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
16 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

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