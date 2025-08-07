Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 281 points, Nifty below 24,700, IT stocks under pressure Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 655 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,687 were trading in the red. 65 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Thursday, August 7, 2025, despite positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 281.01 points to start the session at 80,262.98, and the Nifty was down by 110 points to open at 24,464.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,543.99 and the Nifty 50 at 24,574.20. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 236.59 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 449.41 points or 0.86 per cent to trade at 51,778.59.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, ITC, HDFC Bank and Maruti were among the major gainers, with Bajaj Finserv leading the pack by gaining 0.37 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India were among the laggards, with Adani Ports falling 0.60 per cent in the opening trade. Shares of India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are also in focus as the company has informed employees that it will roll-out wage hikes for about 80 per cent of workforce.

In early trade, 655 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,687 were trading in the red. Sixty-five stocks remained unchanged.

"Though recent lows have not been significantly lower, highs have systemically been lower, reflecting bears' dominance. While momentum doesn't favour a sharp drop, downsides could continue, aiming 24080-23560. Alternatively, ability to float above 24590 will encourage us to consider upside possibilities, though it would be prudent to look for a push above 24670 for recovery confirmation," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 93 points lower at 24,537, compared to the previous close of 24,630.

Meanwhile, the selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. They offloaded equities worth Rs 4,999.1 crore. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers for the 19th consecutive session, purchasing equities worth Rs 6,679.4 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in green after US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq gaining over 1 per cent, driven by a rally in Apple shares. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 237.14 points, or 0.58 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 73.37 points or 0.29 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 18.77 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 4.41 points or 0.12 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with Nifty IT falling 0.33 per cent. While Nifty Metal was down by 0.66 per cent in the opening session, the Nifty Auto index dipped 0.46 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty FMCG was up by 0.26 per cent and Nifty Pharma gained 0.04 per cent.