Stocks in focus today: PSU shares RVNL, NBCC along with Waaree Energies among stocks to watch on December 17

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, corrected sharply on Tuesday. While Nifty ended 167 points lower, the Sensex was down by 522 points. The fall comes as the rupee breached the 91 level against the US dollar, raising macro concerns. Asian markets added to global uncertainty. Persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) too was one of the factors that dragged domestic markets into negative territory. At the same time, volatility remained subdued, with India VIX easing by 1.83 per cent to 10.06. This reflects continued market complacency and expectations of range-bound trading. In the meantime, let's look at the stocks that will be in focus during today's session.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, has sold a portion of his personal shareholding in the company to fully release all promoter-level share pledges totalling Rs 260 crore, PTI quoted sources as saying.

NBCC

State-owned NBCC has secured a Rs 332.99 crore contract from IIT Mandi for providing Project Management Consultancy services, along with an additional Rs 12.05 crore order from Kandla SEZ for routine annual maintenance operations.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

The PSU has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from North Eastern Railway for a major railway infrastructure project worth Rs 165.04 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has informed exchanges that it has inked a pact with China's Hansoh Pharma to commercialise a drug indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in various global markets.



Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies on Tuesday said its high-efficiency solar PV cells have been approved under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells.

Protean eGov Technologies

Protean eGov Technologies has announced that it will acquire a 4.95 per cent stake in NSDL Payments Bank for Rs 30 crore.

