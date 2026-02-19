Smallcap stock under Rs 50 defies market trends, hits 5% upper circuit: Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, a small-cap company with a market capitalisation of Rs 2,613.51 crore, hit the 5 per cent upper circuit on Thursday, even as broader markets remained volatile. Prior to this, the stock had declined for five consecutive trading sessions. The counter has delivered a 164 per cent return over the past year, more than doubling investors’ money. The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 33.93 against the previous close of Rs 35.71. However, it rebounded and touched the high of Rs 37.49.

Stock performance overview

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s shares have gained more than 2 per cent over the past five days but declined nearly 2 per cent in the past one month. The stock has fallen 40 per cent in the last three months.

Despite recent volatility, the long-term performance of the stock remains strong. According to BSE Analytics, it has gained 164 per cent in the last one year and 786 per cent in the last three years. The counter has yielded 3,104 per cent return in the five years.

Q3FY26 financial performance

For the December quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported revenue of Rs 36.13 lakh, compared to Rs 23.25 lakh in the same quarter last year.

Profit doubled to Rs 2.21 lakh in Q3FY26, up from Rs 1.04 lakh a year ago.

Broader market update

Earlier in the day, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note but soon slipped into negative territory amid selling pressure in services and consumer durables stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 245.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 83,979.36 in early trade. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty gained 65.95 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,885.30.

However, both the benchmark indices soon pared early gains, with the Sensex quoting 131.07 points lower at 83,603.18, and the Nifty down 30.70 points at 25,788.65.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,154.34 crore on Wednesday (February 18, 2026), while domestic institutional investors were also the net buyers of stocks worth Rs 440.34 crore, according to exchange data.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)