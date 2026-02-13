Smallcap real estate stock delivers 11,430% returns in 5 years, in focus after quarterly results

Mumbai:

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd., a small-cap company that has delivered returns of over 11,000 per cent over the past five years, is on investors’ radar today as the company has released its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. As of last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 34.59 on the BSE, down 2.76 per cent or Rs 0.98. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has tripled investors’ money in three years, delivering a 260 per cent return, and a remarkable 11,430 per cent return over five years. Its current market capitalisation is over Rs 800 crore.

Q3FY26 and Nine-Month Financial Performance

In Q3FY26, Hazoor Multi Projects reported net sales of Rs 75.97 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.72 crore.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026 (9MFY26), net sales were Rs 259.20 crore, a 55 per cent increase year-on-year, while net profit rose 57 per cent to Rs 12.43 crore.

In its FY25 annual results, the company recorded net sales of Rs 638 crore and a net profit of Rs 40 crore.

Strategic Investment in Square Port Shipyard

Recently, the company informed in its latest exchange filing that it has converted its existing investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Square Port Shipyard Private Limited (SPSPL), from Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) into equity shares.

Under the terms of the debentures, 2 crore 50 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 10 per share have been allotted to Hazoor Multi Projects. Even after this conversion, SPSPL remains a 100 per cent subsidiary of the company, with no change in ownership, control, or management.

Square Port Shipyard Private Limited, incorporated on November 29, 2022, is engaged in the construction, repair, and related activities of ships and various vessels. In FY24-25, SPSPL reported a turnover of Rs 68.95 crore and a net profit of Rs 17.98 crore. This investment forms part of Hazoor Multi Projects’ long-term strategy and is expected to be completed by February 2026.

Broader Market Weakness

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, dragged down by sharp losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions.

