Smallcap NBFC stock trade in green as company approves allotment of NCDs, check details

Shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd, a smallcap non-banking financial company (NBFC), traded with a gain of over 4 per cent on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, as the company has shared two updates with the exchanges. The counter started the trading session in the red amid market selloff and began trading at Rs 36.10 against the previous close of Rs 36.23 on the BSE. The stock dipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 35.34. However, it later rebounded and touched the intraday high of Rs 37.73, representing a gain of 4.14 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 37.50 with a gain of 3.51 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,404.34 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

NBFC shares important updates

Paisalo Digital, in its exchange filing today, informed that the operations and finance committee of the board of the company has approved the allotment of debentures worth Rs 40 crore. The company said that the committee approved the issuance of 4,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Each debenture will be priced at Rs 1,00,000, resulting in a total value of Rs 40 crore. These will be issued through a private placement.

The committee has also approved the issuance of up to 5,000 such NCDs, with a total value of up to Rs 50 crore, including a green shoe option of Rs 25 crore. These will also be issued through private placement.

The securities being issued include fully-paid, rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable, taxable, transferable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Stock market today

Earlier, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply in early trade on Tuesday in line with weak global cues, continuous foreign fund outflows and selling pressure in IT stocks and Reliance Industries.

