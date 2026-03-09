Smallcap jewellery stock to raise Rs 350 crore fund through issuance of fresh shares, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd, a small-cap company in the jewellery sector, are likely to remain on investors’ radar on Monday, March 9, after the company shared key updates in its latest exchange filing. The company said that its board of directors met on Friday, March 6, 2026, and approved several important decisions, including a proposal to raise funds. According to the filing, the board approved a plan to raise up to Rs 350 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other securities convertible into equity.

Fund Raising Through Multiple Routes

The company stated that the funds may be raised in one or more tranches through permitted modes such as a public issue, preferential allotment, rights issue, private placement, or a qualified institutions placement (QIP). The fundraising plan will be subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Company Approves Increase in Authorised Share Capital

The board also approved a proposal to increase the company’s authorised share capital from Rs 125 crore to Rs 132 crore. This includes an increase in equity share capital from Rs 115 crore to Rs 122 crore, while the preference share capital will remain unchanged at Rs 10 crore.

The amendment will be made to the capital clause of the company’s Memorandum of Association and will be placed before shareholders for approval.

Motisons Jewellers Share Price

The company’s shares opened at Rs 14 on the BSE, compared to the previous close of Rs 14.32. During the trading session, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 14.10 and a low of Rs 13.50. Last seen, the shares were trading at Rs 13.65, down 4.68 per cent.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,343.79 crore.

Motisons Jewellers Q3FY26 Results

Motisons Jewellers reported strong financial performance for the quarter ended December 2025. The company’s net profit increased 69.54 per cent to Rs 25.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 15.30 crore in the same quarter (December 2024) last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s sales rose 20.14 per cent to Rs 174.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 145.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of December 2024.

ALSO READ | New 6-lane Lucknow Link Expressway to connect Purvanchal to Delhi, check full details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)