Silver slides Rs 3.3k per kg on MCX, Gold registers minor gain | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures remained volatile on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, as crude oil prices eased after US President Donald Trump said he has halted fresh strikes on Iran. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 498 or 0.31 per cent at Rs 1,59,899 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,59,401. It continued the upward momentum to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,59,900, a gain of Rs 499 or 0.31 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,59,784 with a gain of Rs 383 or 0.24 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 1,59,161.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 300 per cent to trade at Rs 1,63,200 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,276 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,76,271 against the previous close of Rs 2,76,651, a drop of Rs 380 or 0.13 per cent. It later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,73,300, a drop of Rs 3,351 or 1.2 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.11 per cent to approximately USD 4,552.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12.50 pm was USD 4,545.59 per ounce, down by USD 8.25 or 0.18 per cent.

Key levels to watch

"Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,60,000–Rs 1,60,300; a sustained move above this zone could strengthen momentum and push prices toward Rs 1,60,800–Rs 1,61,000. On the downside, Rs 1,58,500–Rs 1,58,000 acts as immediate support, while a break below this range may extend weakness toward Rs 1,57,000 and further to Rs 1,55,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,57,190 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,44,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,57,040 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,43,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,57,040 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,43,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,62,220 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,48,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,85,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,00,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)