Silver rate drops amid profit booking, gold too under pressure on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Domestic markets opened with a strong bullish gap-up, but rates of precious metals in futures trade lower on Friday, December 12, 2025, amid profit booking at record high levels. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 27 at Rs 1,32,442 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,32,469. It later rebounded to touch the high of Rs 1,32,776. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,32,385 with a fall of Rs 84 or 0.06 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 rose by Rs 22 or 0.02 per cent to trade at Rs 1,34,785 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,275 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 1,984 at Rs 1,96,958 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,98.942. It later surged to touch the high of Rs 1,98,444. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,97,650 with a dip of Rs 1,292 or 0.65 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.35 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,297.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was USD 4,267.e per ounce, up by USD 70.67 or 1.68 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,32,810 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,21,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,32,660 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,21,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,32,660 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,21,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,33,640 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,22,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,04,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,04,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,04,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,15,000 per kg.