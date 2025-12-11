Silver hits new high of Rs 1,93,452 on MCX, gold rises | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.34 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,239.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 4,214.5 per ounce, up by USD 7.47 or 0.18 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continued to surge on Thursday, December 11, 2025, with silver hitting a fresh record high of Rs 1,93,452 per kg in the futures trade on strong investor demand and a 25 basis points rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 76 at Rs 1,30,250 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,29,796. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 1,30,590. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,30,526 with a gain of Rs 730 or 0.56 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 rose by Rs 619 or 0.47 per cent to trade at Rs 1,32,780 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,392 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 895 at Rs 1,88,908 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,88,735. It later surged to touch the new high of Rs 1,93,452, a gain of Rs 4,717 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,92,470 with a gain of Rs 3,735 or 1.98 per cent.

"MCX Silver delivered a clear breakout above Rs 1,93,000, supported by strong volumes and a bullish candle structure. Sustaining above this zone opens targets at Rs 1,95,500– Rs 2,00,000. Immediate support lies at Rs 1,84,000, with deeper support at Rs 1,78,000, though the broader trend remains firmly upward," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.34 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,239.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 4,214.5 per ounce, up by USD 7.47 or 0.18 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,30,350 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,30,200 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,19,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,30,200 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,19,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,31,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,20,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,01,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,01,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,09,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | Home near Jewar Airport soon: 973 plots to go on sale, check full details here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)