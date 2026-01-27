Live Silver, Gold LIVE Updates: Silver hits new high of Rs 3,59,800, gold too gains | Check city-wise rates Silver, Gold Rates LIVE Updates: In the international market, gold futures on Comex gained USD 384.3, or 8.4 per cent, last week, touching a record of USD 4,991.40 per ounce on Friday.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continue to mirror global strength and surged on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, with silver hitting a new all-time high, driven by a mix of geopolitical tensions, currency weakness and policy uncertainty. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 2,637 at Rs 1,58,674 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,56,037. It gained further to hit the intraday high of Rs 1,59,820, a jump of Rs 3,783 or 2.42 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,58,120 with a gain of Rs 2,083 or 1.33 per cent.