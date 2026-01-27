Advertisement
Silver, Gold Rates LIVE Updates: In the international market, gold futures on Comex gained USD 384.3, or 8.4 per cent, last week, touching a record of USD 4,991.40 per ounce on Friday.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Rates of precious metals in futures trade continue to mirror global strength and surged on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, with silver hitting a new all-time high, driven by a mix of geopolitical tensions, currency weakness and policy uncertainty. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 2,637 at Rs 1,58,674 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,56,037. It gained further to hit the intraday high of Rs 1,59,820, a jump of Rs 3,783 or 2.42 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,58,120 with a gain of Rs 2,083 or 1.33 per cent. 

 

 

Live updates : Silver, Gold Rates Today

  • 11:55 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gold price in Kolkata

    The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,61,950 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,48,450 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,70,000. 

  • 11:49 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gold price in Mumbai

    In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,61,950 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,48,450 per 10 grams. In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,70,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Silver prices in Delhi

    The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,70,000. 

  • 11:10 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gold price in Delhi

    In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,62,100 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,48,600 per 10 grams.

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gold prices in the international market

    In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.42 per cent to approximately USD 5061.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 5,069.24 per ounce, up by USD 81.92 or 1.64 per cent.

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Latest silver price on MCX

    Last seen, silver futures were trading at Rs 3,34,800, up by Rs 7,511, or 2.87 per cent. On the MCX, the silver futures for May 2026 were up by Rs 16,876 or 5.04 per cent to trade at Rs 3,51,575 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5507 lots.

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Silver hits new all-time high on MCX

    Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 3,39,824, up from its previous close of Rs 3,34,699, a jump of Rs 5,125. It gained further and touched the new all-time high of 3,59,800 , a gain of 25,101 or 7.49 per cent.

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gold trades near all-time high

    The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 2,637 at Rs 1,58,674 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,56,037. It further advanced to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,59,820, a jump of Rs 3,783 or 2.42 per cent. 

