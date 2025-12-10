Silver hits new high of Rs 1,90,799 on MCX, gold too jumps | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.03 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,234.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10 am was USD 4,209.32 per ounce, up by USD 20.44 or 0.49 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade surge on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with silver futures hitting a new life high. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 76 at Rs 1,30,183 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,30,107. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 1,30,502. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,30,271 with a gain of Rs 164 or 0.13 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 rose by Rs 129 or 0.10 per cent to trade at Rs 1,32,510 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,407 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 895 at Rs 1,88,959 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,88,064. It later touched the new high of Rs 1,90,799, a gain of 1.1.45 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,90,159 with a gain of Rs 2,095 or 1.11 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.03 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,234.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10 am was USD 4,209.32 per ounce, up by USD 20.44 or 0.49 per cent.

Key levels to watch

"MCX Silver futures have confirmed a historic breakout above Rs 1,90,000 and are now trading near Rs 1,90,295 with exceptional momentum. As long as Rs 1,83,000 holds as short-term support, the next immediate upside is seen toward Rs 1,92,000– Rs 1,95,000, followed by Rs 2,00,000+ into early 2026. Overall bias across precious metals remains decisively bullish, and buy on dips continues to be the dominant strategy. MCX Gold futures are also trading within a strong rising channel, currently consolidating near Rs 1,30,300 with key support placed at Rs 1,30,000. A sustained move above Rs 1,30,500 will open the next expansion phase toward Rs 1,32,294, which is the lifetime high. A clean breakout above this level could trigger a fresh rally toward Rs 1,34,000 and higher," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,30,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,19,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,30,310 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,19,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,30,310 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,19,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,31,240 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,20,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,99,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,99,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,99,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,07,000 per kg.

