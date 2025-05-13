Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, Silver prices surge on MCX after US-China trade deal | Check city-wise rates Gold, Silver Prices: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,263.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:00 am was around $3,258.11 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metal gained in the domestic futures market in the opening session on Tuesday, i.e. on May 13, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a loss of Rs 18 at Rs 92,885 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 92,901. However, it rebounded to touch the high of Rs 93,843 - an addition of Rs 942. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 93,713 with a gain of Rs 812 or 0.87 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,965 per kg on the MCX, a surge of Rs 621 from the previous close of Rs 95,344. It added further to touch the high of Rs 96,990. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,887 - up by Rs 1,543 or 1,62 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,263.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:00 am was around $3,258.11 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 95,770, per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 8,780 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 95,620 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 87,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 95,620 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 95,620 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,650 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 97,900.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 97,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 97,900.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,09,000 per kg.