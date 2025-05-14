Shares of this recently listed company surge over 6 per cent - Here's why Stock In Focus: On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 155 against the previous close of Rs 152.64 and touched an intraday high of Rs 162.68.

Mumbai:

Shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd gained over 6 per cent on Wednesday, i.e. on May 14, 2025, as the company shared details about a strategic partnership with Japan's AGI Group and its affiliate GL HAKKO. The counter opened at Rs 156.10 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 152.90. This is a gain of 2.09 per cent from the close price of the last trading session. The stock climbed further to hit an intraday high of Rs 162.75 - a gain of 6.27 per cent. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 157.75 on the BSE.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 213.80, and the 52-week low is Rs 123.90. The market cap of the company is Rs 3,153 crore.

On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 155 against the previous close of Rs 152.64 and touched an intraday high of Rs 162.68.

Partnership With Japan's AGI Group

The partnership comes months after the shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology made a decent debut on Dalal Street. The shares were listed with a premium of nearly 26 per cent against the issue price of Rs 140. The initial share sale of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd had received a huge 182.57 times subscription during the three-day bidding process.

According to the company, this partnership will help it launch the world's first glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India.

As part of the collaboration, SGLTL will get an exclusive 20-year license to assemble and market GL HAKKO’s world-class glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India.

In a parallel initiative, SGLTL has also signed an exclusive agreement with GL HAKKO to produce Conductivity Glass-Lined Reactors—a first for India.

“This cutting-edge technology adds a critical layer of safety by near instantly discharging static electricity—a common hazard in pharmaceutical and chemical process plants,” said Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director of SGLTL.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)