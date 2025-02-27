174% return in 2 years: Shares of this AIoT-based solutions provider gain following business update Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,529.10 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Shares of AIoT-based solutions provider Blue Cloud Softech Solutions were in action in the early trade on Thursday. The stock gained around 4 per cent as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note.

The counter opened marginally higher at Rs 30.66 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 30.51. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 31.83 - a gain of 4.3 per cent from the previous close.

The surge in the stock price comes as the company has informed exchanges about the successful closure of a $3.20 million contract to provide its indigenously developed AI-based healthcare management solution, the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform, to a prominent US-based client.

“We are thrilled to bring the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform to one of our esteemed clients in the United States. This landmark contract demonstrates our expertise in developing indigenous, AI-driven healthcare solutions that align with global needs while promoting transparency and efficiency in healthcare delivery," said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions

But the counter fell down later as indices faced volatile trends amid unabated foreign fund outflows, monthly derivatives expiry and weak global market cues.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,529.10 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Share Price History

The stock of the BSE-listed company, which has a market cap of Rs 1,291 crore, has given a multibagger return of 174.16 per cent in two years and 262 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected over 71 per cent in six months. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 130.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 23.04.