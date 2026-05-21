Shares of denim manufacturer in focus as company's net profit jumps 21% in Q4, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of denim fabric manufacturer Vishal Fabrics are in focus as the company has announced quarterly results for the March quarter. The counter opened in green at Rs 21.60, up from the previous close of Rs 21.23, representing a gain of Rs 0.37 or 1.74 per cent. The scrip gained further to touch the high of 21.79. This is a gain of 2.63 per cent. However, the stock witnessed profit booking and fell to a low of 20.87. Last seen, the stock was trading at 21.20, down Rs 0.03 or 0.14 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 524.93 crore.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 49.76. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Quarterly results

Releasing its March quarter results, the company reported a 21.50 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 8.93 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 7.35 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sales declined 11.06 per cent to Rs 3.48 crore from Rs 3.91 crore a year earlier.

The company's performance for the entire fiscal year 2025-26 was strong. Net profit increased 22.85 per cent year-over-year to Rs 35.64 crore, compared to Rs 29.01 crore in the previous fiscal year. Total sales increased 5.41 per cent to Rs 1,602.11 crore, compared to Rs 1,519.83 crore in the previous year.



Bags Rs 100 crore export order

Earlier, the company secured an export order worth Rs 100 crore for the supply of denim fabric to six countries, including South Africa and Nigeria. The company bagged the order from Kiran Enterprises.

The supply of wide and versatile range of premium denim fabrics will be dispatched from January 15, 2026, the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.

"As part of this partnership, Vishal Fabrics will produce a versatile range of premium denim fabrics to be supplied to key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, Morocco and Lesotho," the statement said.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)